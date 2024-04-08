“I love the Yankee fans for that” - Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa reflects on unexpected ovation from Yankees fans on Bronx return

Isiah Kiner-Falefa returned to the Bronx for the first time this season, but not as a Yankee. The Bronx Bombers traded the utility player to the Blue Jays for a two-year, $15 million deal. The Yanks had their first series at home against the Blue Jays and Kiner-Falefa had to face his former teammates.

Surprisingly, he received an unexpected ovation from Yankee fans upon his return. During the pre-game introductions, Kiner-Falefa was taken by surprise when the Yankee fans cheered for him. It was rather unexpected, given his rough patch with the fans during his stint in New York.

Kiner-Falefa recalled being booed on Opening Day last season, and it felt good to be appreciated.

“It was fun, it was good closure," Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. "It was an awesome moment, and I was really excited about it. It’s something I’ll remember forever. I love the Yankee fans for that."

Kiner-Falefa played for the Yanks for two seasons (2022-23) and struggled at the shortstop position, leaving him in bad books with fans. His initial year was a hard struggle. However, he got to set things right after moving to the outfield position. One of his prime advantages was the ability to play at any position.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa remains grateful for being a Yankee

Despite his struggles, Isiah Kiner-Falefa expressed his happiness to have been a part of the Yankees squad. In 2022, his performance from the plate was limited as he slashed only .261/.314/.327. With just four homers and 48 RBIs, Yankees fans were unimpressed with his performance.

“I played here for two years,” he said. “I loved my time here. I’m always cheering for those guys over there. It’s a good team. A lot of my friends."

Kiner-Falefa was replaced by Antony Volpe for the shortstop position in the 2023 MLB season. The utility man is averaging .208 with a .529 OPS for the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old must pick up the pace if he plans on playing for a long time in Toronto. Nevertheless, his score with the Yankee fans is settled after an unexpected ovation.

