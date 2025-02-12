"I loved my relationship with Juan Soto" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets honest about losing superstar to Mets in $765,000,000 deal 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has finally opened up about his relationship with Juan Soto and losing him to the New York Mets' $765 million offer.

After a successful season together that saw them reach the World Series, Soto and the Yankees parted ways when the outfielder decided to join their rivals across town this winter. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Show", Boone shared his thoughts on Soto time in New York last year.

"I think he really enjoyed it. He was obviously massively successful. I think arguably the best season of his career to this point in his illustrious, young career. I loved my relationship with him," Boone said. "Such a great player to have in there, day in and day out he goes about his business. But in the end I don't know if it's just as simple as $5 million, I know there's a lot of other things in there, opt-outs and clauses."

"The reality is I'm proud of where we went and the measures that we took to try and bring him back to also fit in the construct of our team. In the end it just got to a point where he obviously earned the right to make the best decision and you never know all the reasons that go into someone making a decision.

"It's more than sometimes just baseball, your family plays a role, different things you want to accomplish... But I'm also really excited about the pivot that we made to put us in a position to go compete for something special this year," he added.

When Juan Soto entered free agency at the end of a successful season with the Yankees, their front office made every effort to bring him back on a long-term contract. However, it came down to a bidding war against the Mets, who offered a historic deal to steal him away.

Looking back at how the offseason unfolded, manager Aaron Boone is proud of his front office's efforts to re-sign Soto despite losing out to the Mets. Moreover, the Yankees made several big moves soon after losing out on Soto, which has made them even stronger for 2025 in several aspects.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens up on Dodgers' trash talk after winning World Series

After the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, there were several instances of trash-talking from the newly-crowned champions. When asked if that bothered him at a recent press conference, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said via SNY Yankees:

"Probably, a little bit. Hopefully we're in that position next year and handle things with a little more class."

The Dodgers comfortably beat a lackluster Yankees team 4-1 in the Fall Classic last year to end a dominant season in the MLB. While the LA side stepped up in the big occasion, the Yankees were far from their best and deserved to be beaten for their performance.

