"I'm 18 and I can't move like that" - Fans stumped by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' smooth moves during spring training

The Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, seems to be enjoying spring training in full swing. Apart from managing his squad, Roberts demonstrated his other skills on the field that surprised many.

The 51-year-old was caught showcasing some pretty impressive moves. Roberts pulled off some b-boying moves that are not easy to achieve at his age. A short video of his performance was posted on Instagram by Talkin Baseball.

Roberts' video went viral and gathered several comments from the Dodgers fans. His moves stumped fans and they took to Instagram to share their thoughts.

"I'm 18 and I can't move like that," one fan wrote.

"Practicing his World Series victory dance," wrote another fan.

Here are the collage of reactions to the video of Roberts:

Fans comments (Credits: talkinbaseball_)

Pressure to mount on Dave Roberts for a World Series title

It's only natural for pressure to mound on the Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts especially after all the hype and confidence. The Dodgers have been great at winning regular season games. However, it's the playoffs that matter the most.

Despite appearing in the postseason for 11 consecutive years, the Dodgers have struggled to reach the end, except for the 2020 World Series victory. The franchise has spent a bomb in acquiring top players.

With the budget closing in at $1.2 billion, failing to reach the World Series will be questionable. The Dodgers have also set the standards high after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Winning the NL West Division title alone will not be an option. The team will need to go beyond the NLCS.

Dave Roberts has been the manager of the franchise since 2016. His 2024 MLB season is going to be the most pressurized one.

There is no surprise that Roberts will be partially blamed if they fail to perform. While the regular season is predicted to go well for the Dodgers, it's the playoffs that will bring pressure on the manager.

