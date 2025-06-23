  • home icon
  "I'm 48, I shouldn't get shooed by another grown man" - Coastal Carolina coach furious after ejection in College World Series loss to LSU

"I'm 48, I shouldn't get shooed by another grown man" - Coastal Carolina coach furious after ejection in College World Series loss to LSU

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jun 23, 2025 04:42 GMT
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Coastal Carolina v LSU
Coastal Carolina coach furious after ejection in College World Series loss to LSU - Source: Imagn

The LSU Tigers won their eighth national title after beating Coastal Carolina on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. While the Tigers celebrated their triumph, Carolina coach Kevin Schnall was left fuming.

The first inning of the College World Series finals on Sunday witnessed a controversial moment when Kevin Schnall was ejected from the game. Schnall was arguing a strike call with plate umpire Angel Campos when one of the base umpires seemingly collided with him and fell on his back.

The Coastal Carolina coach was accused of bumping into the umpire, leading to the latter's fall. Following the 5-3 loss, Schnall didn't agree with his ejection and blasted the umpires.

"If you guys watch the video, there was a guy who came in extremely aggressively, tripped over Campos’ foot, embarrassed in front of 25,000, and goes ‘two-game suspension’ and says ‘bumping the umpire,’” Schnall said. ”There was no bump. I shouldn’t be held accountable for a grown man’s athleticism.
"Now it’s excessive because I was trying to say I didn’t bump him. It is what it is. If that warranted an ejection, there would be a lot of ejections. As umpires, it’s your job to manage the game with some poise and calmness and a little bit of tolerance.
Kevin Schnall's first base coach, Matt Schilling, was also ejected from the game for "prolonged arguing." According to reports, Schnall will miss the first three games next season as he will serve a suspension for his comments during the game.

Carolina athletic director opens up on controversial ejection in CWS Finals

Coastal Carolina athletic director Chance Miller reflected on the ejection after their defeat. While Miller congratulated the Tigers for their win, he believes the ejection impacted the outcome of the game. He wrote on X:

"These decisions were made with an alarming level of haste, without an attempt at de-escalation, and deprived our student-athletes of the leadership they have relied on throughout a historic postseason run.
"This is not about a single call — it’s about process and professionalism. In the biggest moment of the college baseball season, our program and its student-athletes deserved better.”

Sunday's win marked an eighth national title and a second College World Series triumph for the LSU Tigers in the last three years.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
