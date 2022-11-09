A man was detained by Houston police on suspicion of tossing an alcohol can toward Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the Houston Astros' World Series celebration parade on Monday.

Cruz was struck around the chest and neck by the can. Despite the senator's claims to the contrary, contained a hard seltzer called "White Claw" rather than beer, according to investigators. The 51-year-old lawmakers did not require medical attention.

According to authorities, the 33-year-old who is accused of throwing the can at Cruz was arrested and is charged with assault.

Ted Cruz is used to being criticized in front of others. In Houston, he received jeers for his support of gun regulation. In Washington, D.C., he was quizzed about his acquaintance with Brett Kavanaugh, who was then a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Politicians like Ted Cruz are easy targets

Politicians and other public figures have previously been attacked in public. Some typical items are eggs, pies, novels, shoes, and glitter bombs. However, experts claim that the contemporary political environment is distinct.

People are resorting to political violence to protect their identity as America goes through a period of unprecedented cultural distress.

Cruz received all the jeers, unlike Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, and their Astros teammates, at specific parade moments. He wasn't the only legislator present. Along with the senator, U.S. Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher rode in a Humvee. U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee was in the car behind Cruz, and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was in the car in front.

Politics and Sports shouldn't intermingled

The episode was undoubtedly one of many that Ted Cruz experienced. The anti-LGBTQ Republican was present at the World Series game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in New York late last month.

Ted Cruz was jeered by the crowd at Yankee Stadium during the Yankees vs. Astros ALCS game. One individual apparently yelled, "Go back to Cancun!" The senator's 2021 trip during a severe winter storm left millions of Texans without power. It killed an estimated 702 people in the state and was the subject of jeers.

"Yankees Fans...Astros Fans . Bringing folks together, Senator"

It's safe to say that voters seldom side with the leaders they chose to power years ago because of their inability to fulfill their promises. Sports arenas and grand finales have become breeding grounds for people to automatically come together and voice their hatred collectively.

The public is asked to keep their cool during a game and not bring up a political topic for debate. Hence, then leaders such as Ted Cruz in this case should also opt to stay away from making snarky comments.

