"I'm no baseball player, but neither apparently is Frank Schwindel" - Stephen Colbert roasts Frank Schwindel for throwing one of the slowest pitches in MLB history

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel has been making major headlines recently, and it is not for outstanding play. Although Schwindel is primarily known for his skills at the plate and at first base, he has recently gained a lot of attention for his pitching performances.

Once social media saw the clip of Schwindel giving up the home run, it instantly went viral, even beyond the baseball world. It got so big that it even got featured on late night TV shows.

Schwindel's pitching performance was a topic of discussion on Stephen Colbert's famous "The Late Show." Colbert absolutely roasted Schwindel, saying, "Now I'm no baseball player, and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel." He then mocked Schwindel's throwing style.

"Frank Schwindel has answered @StephenAtHome @colbertlateshow: “I didn’t appreciate that one. I’d like to see him do it.” - Jesse Rogers

Apparently, Schwindel was somewhat taken aback by the comments Stephen Colebert made, saying that he did not appreciate what was said. He also said that he would like to see Stephen Colbert pitch in a Major League Baseball game.

Recently, it has been a trend for position players to come in and pitch during a blowout. MLB teams do this in order to save pitchers for more important situations. When a position player comes in, it really becomes a spectacle.

"Now pitching, number 4, Yadier Molina!" - St. Louis Cardinals

However, this practice is becoming controversial, with some fans arguing that it takes away from the game because the position players just lob the baseball in rather than trying to actually pitch and throw hard.

Frank Schwindel's ridiculously slow pitching

When some position players come in to pitch they do try to compete as best as they can. However, there are many who just toss the ball slowly. Schwindel took this to another level. When the Chicago Cubs were getting blown out 17-4 by the New York Yankees, he threw a ball just 35.1 mph. This pitch resulted in a home run by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka and was the slowest pitch in Major League Baseball history to be hit for a home run.

Codify @CodifyBaseball This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run! This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run! https://t.co/oSO3sLnUyo

"This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run!" - @Codify

It is understandable for a position player not to throw too hard in order to prevent injury, because the movements are unfamiliar to players who are not pitchers. However, Schwindel's pitching might be a little too slow for a Major League Baseball game. It is really entertaining to watch, though, but the batters facing him might not think is's much fun.

