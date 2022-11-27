Nolan Ryan, arguably the greatest ever pitcher in MLB history, had a long 27 year career. He set 51 MLB records, the majority of which still stand, and had 5,714 career strikeouts, nearly 1000 more than the next best. Regardless of his numerous accomplishments, Nolan Ryan is best known for what happened between him and Robin Ventura in 1993.

While playing for the Texas Rangers in his last official season as a baseball player, Nolan Ryan was pitching against the Chicago White Sox. There was a lot of tension surrounding the two teams at the time. In the previous inning, Alex Fernandez had hit a Texas Rangers player. So if the veteran pitcher had to return the favor, it was fitting he gave it back to Robin Ventura, who had batted a single in to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

Nolan Ryan's pitch hit Ventura on the left arm. After taking a few steps toward first base, Ventura charged the mound against a man who was 20 years older than him. Ryan put him in a headlock and planted six punches on the White Sox batter before the dugouts cleared and a brawl broke out.

Ventura was ejected from the game but Ryan was allowed to stay on the pretext of self-defense. In protest of the decision, White Sox manager Gene Lamont was also ejected.

Ryan, who is now 75 years old, is still surprised that people ask him about the infamous incident.

"I’m just amazed that of all of the things that happened in my career," Ryan had said, "I’m still known for that. And people still remember it. I really didn’t think much about it, and I doubt Robin did either, at the time."

Nolan Ryan has buried the past with Robin Ventura

A long time has passed and both Nolan and Robin seem to have buried the incident back in its place. The former had congratulated the latter on his appointment as manager of the White Sox, and the two had discussed the incident.

"I remember when he got the White Sox (managerial) job, and the first game he managed was in Arlington. I congratulated him 30 minutes before the game and told him, 'Robin, I’m really sorry this thing took on a life of its own.' I don’t have any animosity, and he didn’t either."-Ryan had said.

