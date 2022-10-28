In May 2017, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” in disguise and asked Yankees fans what they thought of him. Most fans were oblivious to the fact that they were talking to Judge.

Judge started the show by saying:

"I'm here at Bryant Park to see what Yankees fans think about Aaron Judge."

Judge then asked who was the favorite player of the year for the fans. While one took Brett Gardner’s name, another said Judge’s name:

“Aaron Judge is tremendous to watch.”

Another fan added:

“I think Judge is gonna be a star.”

Judge made his MLB debut in 2016.

Aaron Judge scored a record-breaking 62nd HR

Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the season to set the American League's single-season record for homers. The All-Star's wife, Samantha Bracksieck, was also present to witness the momentous occasion.

Judge has 17 HR against sliders this season after entering 2022 with 20 in his career. Judge had never hit more than six HR off sliders in a single season before 2022. Aaron Judge's 62nd HR of the season came on a slider.Judge has 17 HR against sliders this season after entering 2022 with 20 in his career. Judge had never hit more than six HR off sliders in a single season before 2022. https://t.co/Q3PQvYfCln

"Aaron Judge's 62nd HR of the season came on a slider. Judge has 17 HR against sliders this season after entering 2022 with 20 in his career. Judge had never hit more than six HR off sliders in a single season before 2022." – ESPN Stats & Info

The couple started dating in high school. The Yankees star wed his longtime partner in Hawaii on Dec. 11, 2021. Elegant outdoor wedding ceremonies were held at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort for the couple.

"Aaron with his parents and Sam after his 60th Home Run last night" – aaron_judge_updates99

Championship Series - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees - Game 4.

Judge is inactive on social media, while Samantha is completely absent from it. But pictures from their wedding quickly became popular on social media.

"Aaron’s mom was in a magazine called Herlife where she talked about the All Rise Foundation and in the article there was a wedding picture with him, Sam and his parents and a paragraph about their wedding" – aaron_judge_updates99

After an outstanding season, the player has cemented his spot among the Yankees' all-time greatest players. He was behind Luis Arraez in the American League batting race with a .313 average despite leading MLB in home runs and the AL in RBIs.

Judge leads the AL in 11 of the 12 categories needed to capture an unprecedented quadruple championship. Since earning Rookie of the Year in 2017, Judge has steadily become better in the AL.

