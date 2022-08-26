"I'm convinced it's the beards" "The evidence is sorta stacked against the Yankees coaches right now" - New York Yankees fans in a funk as Andrew Heaney and others continue to thrive in LA

As the New York Yankees continue to slide, players like Andrew Heaney continue to find success on their new teams. This has been a running trend since the Yankees got rid of players who underperformed for them.
Heaney was a trade deadline acquisition for the New York Yankees last season from the Los Angeles Angels. When he came to New York, however, he was a complete flop. In 12 games pitched with the Yanks, Heaney was 2-2 with an embarrasingly high 7.32 ERA.
Andrew Heaney was looked at as a scapegoat for New York in the 2021 season, and did not re-sign with the team. Rather, Heaney sealed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he is currently tearing it up. Through nine appearances in Los Angeles, Heaney is 2-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.
Although this is a small sample size, it is safe to say that this is miles better than his performance with New York. The Los Angeles Dodgers also have the best record in baseball currently, so it is not like these are empty stats.
This is not the only example of players finding success after leaving the Yankees. Joey Gallo, who was nototorious for flopping with New York, is now playing great for the Dodgers. Another example is left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who has been lockdown since being dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Many fans are wondering why this is happening to the New York Yankees. Most believe it is because some players simply cannot handle the pressure of playing in New York. However, some believe the Yankees' no-beard policy might have something to do with it.
Regardless what it is, the New York Yankees are falling fast. Despite winning two games against the New York Mets, the Yankees have not been the same since the All-Star break.
What is wrong with the New York Yankees?
Since the August 2 trade deadline, the Yankees have just a 6-14 record, which includes multiple losing streaks. They have won just one series in this span, and their lead in the American League East is shrinking.
Part of this is due to their recent trade pieces not working out for them. Both Andrew Benintendi and Frankie Montas have vastly underperformed since coming to New York. Overall, morale appears low in the Yankees dugout. Hopefully, they can turn this around.