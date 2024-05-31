"[I'm] definitely glad it's over" - When Alex Rodriguez felt relieved after hitting 600th home run of career

There are few players in MLB history more talented, yet more polarizing than Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees third baseman was once one of the most beloved figures in baseball, but after he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, his reputation and legacy became tainted.

Nevertheless, during his career, there were few players as intimidating at the plate as Alex Rodriguez. The former infielder made a living by punishing pitching mistakes and sending baseballs over the fence at a near-record pace. By the time A-Rod retired, he had amassed 969 home runs throughout his career.

"8/4/10: A-Rod hits the 600th home run of his tremendous career — exactly three years after hitting his 500th." - @DanAlanRourke

Even though there will always be questions regarding the validity of this number, he did achieve the feat.

One of the biggest home runs of his career came on Apr. 4, 2010, against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 14-time All-Star drove a 1st inning pitch from Blue Jays starter Shawn Marcum over the center field fence at Yankee Stadium.

"(I'm) definitely glad it's over," Rodriguez said after the game. "I definitely enjoyed that moment and enjoyed the win," he continued as the milestone home run helped the New York Yankees defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1.

Coming into the matchup against the Blue Jays, Alex Rodriguez was in a bit of a home run slump. The three-time MVP had gone 46 at-bats between home runs, which certainly was the reason behind his relief after joining the 600-home run club.

Alex Rodriguez became the youngest player in history to reach 600 career home runs

The 600-home run club is one of the most exclusive in MLB history. In the rich history books of the MLB, only nine players have accomplished the impressive feat.

Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome, and Sammy Sosa are the only other players to hit 600 home runs in their career.

"I never thought about 100, 200, 500, 600... if it's meant to happen, it's going to happen no matter what." A look back at @PujolsFive's journey to the 700 home run club. #Pujols700" - @MLBNetwork

Of those nine players, Alex Rodriguez became the youngest to reach the historic milestone, hitting his 600th home run when he was 35 years and eight days old. The second youngest to accomplish this feat was none other than the 'Great Bambino' Babe Ruth, who did it at the age of 36 years and 196 days.

