  • “I’m done with trying to dot a gnat’s a**" - Jackson Jobe makes blunt remark on shutting down Vladimir Guererro Jr.

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Mar 09, 2025 07:05 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been in the news ever since the team failed to agree terms on an extension for the All-Star slugger in February.

While the star first baseman's future with the team has been a talking point over the last few weeks, Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe grabbed the spotlight after shutting Guerrero Jr. in a Spring Training game on Saturday.

Jobe's two-seam fastball had Guerrero Jr. in a tangle. It was an interesting viewing since the Blue Jays slugger is at his most dominant against fastballs. He displayed his strong mentality with a blunt remark after his showdown with the Blue Jays star.

“I’m done with trying to dot a gnat’s a**,” Jobe said. “Here’s my stuff. If you hit it, great. Odds are, you’re probably not.”

After the Tigers hurler got the better of Guerrero Jr. with his two fast balls for his first two strikes, he stuck with his 97 mph fastball to strikeout Guerrero Jr.

“Threw him two heaters; he was late on both of them,” Jobe said. “So I threw another heater and got him.”
Jackson Jobe went 3.2 innings on the night, allowing a hit and walking two batters. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was his only strikeout of the night but his showdown with the Blue Jays could help him earn a post on the Tigers roster.

Tigers manager impressed by Jackson Jobe's strikes after Blue Jays loss

One of the highlights of the game was Jackson Jobe's electric 99 mph two-seamer for the first strike against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch reflected on the importance of first pitch strikes after the 5-0 loss on Saturday.

“We want to pitch ahead; that’s why we preach first-pitch strikes a lot,” A.J. Hinch said. “It’s not just see if he can hit it, because he can. So we’ve got to be disciplined by pitching ahead and then attacking the strike zone to give us some better chances as the count gets deeper.”

Hinch was impressed by Jobe's scoreless outing, and even though he conceded a hit, the Tigers manager was more than happy to look past it since he faced a stacked Blue Jays hitting lineup.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
