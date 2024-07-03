"I’m the fastest man alive" - Elly De La Cruz channels inner Barry Allen, surprises 'co-workers' with impeccable speed in hilarious new video

Elly De La Cruz's speed has mesmerized baseball fans ever since the 6-foot-5 Dominican made his MLB debut in June 2023. Having solidified his role as one of the league's top speedsters in the month since then, De La Cruz was recently invited to MLB headquarters in New York City to show off his skills.

In a fun series of skits posted to their official Instagram account, MLB gave a platform to De La Cruz to have some fun. In the videos, the infielder is shown eclipsing distances in warp-time, prompting amazement from his "coworkers", to which De La Cruz casually replies "I am the fastest man alive."

De La Cruz first signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018 as a 16-year-old free agent for $65,000. Although he did not see MLB action until five years later, it did not take fans long to realize that they had someone special on their hands.

One month after his big league debut on June 6, De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning. Moreover, De La Cruz's sprint speed of 30.5 feet per second last season was tied with Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals for the fastest average speed in MLB.

"Elly De La Cruz shows off his speed in New York with a TRIPLE (via @BallySportsCIN)" - Foul Territory

Elly De La Cruz was able to shoot the videos at MLB HQ due to the Reds being in town for a series with the New York Yankees, which kicked off Tuesday night. In the series opener, the 22-year-old went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a triple, and a home run.

Young Elly De La Cruz joins historic circle in the Bronx

On account of his strong night in the Bronx, De La Cruz has now joined some elite company. Having taken only 85 games to hit 15 home runs and steal 40 bases, Only Rickey Henderson, Eric Davis, and Ronald Acuna Jr. have taken fewer games to reach the milestone. As Reds manager David Bell said of De La Cruz's performance on Tuesday:

"It’s not just a certain city or location, but the importance of a game, the importance of an at-bat. He’s just comfortable in those spots. He believes in himself. He has confidence playing the game, and he’s just at the beginning."

Already seen as a rising star, De La Cruz is gaining confidence that threatens to make him one of the most pertinent threats in MLB.

