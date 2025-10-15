  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I'm going to act like you didn’t post that" - Jack Flaherty reacts to girlfriend Katie Harrison's sweet birthday tribute

"I'm going to act like you didn’t post that" - Jack Flaherty reacts to girlfriend Katie Harrison's sweet birthday tribute

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:58 GMT
Jack Flaherty reacts to girlfriend Katie Harrison
Jack Flaherty reacts to girlfriend Katie Harrison's sweet birthday tribute [Image Source: IMAGN, Instagram/katieajohnson]

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty suffered heartbreak in professional life after losing the ALDS Game 5 to the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Almost a week later, it's a celebratory occasion in Flaerty's personal life.

Ad

On Wednesday, Flaherty turned 30. On the special occasion, his girlfriend, Katie Johnson, shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram. The cover image of the carousel showed a silhouette of Flaherty walking on a beach at sunset.

He wore a baseball cap and was carrying a pair of shoes. In the background, the sun set over the ocean, creating an orange and yellow glow in the sky.

"Three decades of Jack. And I get the best one 🫶🏼 Happy birthday to my favorite person. I love you," Johnson captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Funnily enough, Flaherty appeared to have been caught off guard by a snap and video on the post.

"I’m going to act like you didn’t post that video and photo," he commented.
Jack Flaherty&#039;s comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]
Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]

The sole video of the post showed Flaherty walking weirdly inside his home. The laughs of a woman, possibly Johnson, can be heard in the background. The image mentioned by Flaherty seemed to be the one showing him lying on his back, wearing a collagen mask.

Ad

In addition to the hilarious snap and video, Jack Flaherty's girlfriend's birthday post featured images of the couple. The second image of the post showed Flaherty embracing Johnson by a swimming pool, while kissing her on the cheek.

A candid snap of the couple, taken immediately after an MLB game, was also there on the post, as well as one where the duo posed confidently.

Partners of Tigers players wish Jack Flaherty on his birthday

Jack Flaherty joined the Detroit Tigers on a two-year, $35,000,000 contract in February. Flaherty had played the beginning of the previous season with the Tigers before the Dodgers acquired him in a trade.

Ad

After Flaherty's girlfriend's sweet birthday post on Instagram, many sent well wishes to the pitcher. Among them were the significant others of his teammates.

"Happy bday jack!!!🥳," Riley Green's girlfriend, Alison Bloomquist, wrote.
"🤍🎉 hbd Jack🎉!!" Zach McKinstry's wife, Karra, reacted.
"collagen mask slay! happy bday jack!" Brenan Hanifee's wife, Cana, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]

Greene, selected by the Tigers in the 2019 MLB draft, has been playing for the team since 2022. He has two All-Star selections. McKinstry joined the Tigers in 2023. He earned his first All-Star selection this year. Hanifee, a 2016 draft pick, debuted in 2023.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications