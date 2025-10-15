"I'm going to act like you didn’t post that" - Jack Flaherty reacts to girlfriend Katie Harrison's sweet birthday tribute

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty suffered heartbreak in professional life after losing the ALDS Game 5 to the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Almost a week later, it's a celebratory occasion in Flaerty's personal life.On Wednesday, Flaherty turned 30. On the special occasion, his girlfriend, Katie Johnson, shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram. The cover image of the carousel showed a silhouette of Flaherty walking on a beach at sunset.He wore a baseball cap and was carrying a pair of shoes. In the background, the sun set over the ocean, creating an orange and yellow glow in the sky.&quot;Three decades of Jack. And I get the best one 🫶🏼 Happy birthday to my favorite person. I love you,&quot; Johnson captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFunnily enough, Flaherty appeared to have been caught off guard by a snap and video on the post.&quot;I’m going to act like you didn’t post that video and photo,&quot; he commented.Jack Flaherty's comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]The sole video of the post showed Flaherty walking weirdly inside his home. The laughs of a woman, possibly Johnson, can be heard in the background. The image mentioned by Flaherty seemed to be the one showing him lying on his back, wearing a collagen mask.In addition to the hilarious snap and video, Jack Flaherty's girlfriend's birthday post featured images of the couple. The second image of the post showed Flaherty embracing Johnson by a swimming pool, while kissing her on the cheek.A candid snap of the couple, taken immediately after an MLB game, was also there on the post, as well as one where the duo posed confidently.Partners of Tigers players wish Jack Flaherty on his birthdayJack Flaherty joined the Detroit Tigers on a two-year, $35,000,000 contract in February. Flaherty had played the beginning of the previous season with the Tigers before the Dodgers acquired him in a trade.After Flaherty's girlfriend's sweet birthday post on Instagram, many sent well wishes to the pitcher. Among them were the significant others of his teammates.&quot;Happy bday jack!!!🥳,&quot; Riley Green's girlfriend, Alison Bloomquist, wrote.&quot;🤍🎉 hbd Jack🎉!!&quot; Zach McKinstry's wife, Karra, reacted.&quot;collagen mask slay! happy bday jack!&quot; Brenan Hanifee's wife, Cana, commented.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/katieajohnson]Greene, selected by the Tigers in the 2019 MLB draft, has been playing for the team since 2022. He has two All-Star selections. McKinstry joined the Tigers in 2023. He earned his first All-Star selection this year. Hanifee, a 2016 draft pick, debuted in 2023.