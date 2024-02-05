"I'm not going to blame my offensive struggles on that" - Carlos Correa refuses to cite left foot injury as reason for lackluster 2023

Carlos Correa has said he will not put the entire blame for his subpar 2023 season on his left foot injury that disturbed the mechanics of his swing.

The Minnesota Twins batter batted with a .230 average, with his best performances coming toward the latter half of the season. After a long season, Carlos Correa took it upon himself to first heal his ailing foot and then restart working on his swing, which was in a lot of trouble because of the injury.

“You know me,” Correa said (via MLB.com). “I’m not going to blame my offensive struggles on [plantar fasciitis]. It was more than that. But this year, I’m going to show up healthy, ready to go. My swing feels great. I want to have a big year. That’s what I’m preparing for.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Puerto Rican is said to have constantly been in touch with the Twins hitting coach David Popkins. Correa sends regular videos of his swing while Popkins returns it with videos of his other teammates looking to get into shape before the Spring Training.

As much as Correa would want to deny it, his forgettable stats could be majorly attributed to the injury sustained by him. He avoided surgery and was up and going by the end of the year. With the motivation to do well, the 29-year-old wants to rebound to success.

Carlos Correa, an important figure in the Minnesota Twins lineup

Carlos Correa is arguably the most important face in the Twins lineup. Regardless of his mediocre scores, the Twins were able to win the AL Central. But their 87-75 record could have been bettered had he been at his best. Apart from Correa, the duo of Bryon Buxton and Royce Lewis had limited seasons, with the former having a similar story to Correa's while the latter had an injury-prone 58-game season.

If the Twins are to compete again, they would require this trio to fire all cylinders.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.