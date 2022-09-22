"I'm going to go out there and give them something to cheer for" - Harrison Bader draws on words of wisdom from legend Derek Jeter as he makes his highly anticipated New York Yankees debut

Last night, outfielder Harrison Bader made his debut with the New York Yankees. It was his first appearance since coming off of the DL with foot issues after joining the Bombers in early August.

Bader grew up in Bronxville, New York, just miles from Yankee Stadium. Bader grew up watching the Yankees in the glory days of A-Rod and Derek Jeter. He has now invoked Jeter, the Hall-of-Fame shortstop, for some words of wisdom as he begins his tenure in the Bronx.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were visiting town for Bader's debut in the pinstripes. With a record of 55-93, and currently stuck in last place in the NL Central, the Pirates looked to be an easy adversary.

The Yankees started cold until Harrison Bader hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th inning to score Oswaldo Cabrera. It was his first RBI as a New York Yankee.

An inning later, Bader ripped another single off of Pirates pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. This time, he scored Josh Donaldson as well as Cabrera to put the Yankees ahead in the game, 4-3.

The Bombers eventually walked off the game with a score of 9-8 thanks to another jack by Aaron Judge and a Grand Slam from Giancarlo Stanton.

Following the game, Bader quoted Derek Jeter as he reflected on his 4-hit, 3-RBI debut. “I think [Derek] Jeter said it best: 'Fans boo because they want to cheer.’ I’m going to go out there and do my best to give them something to cheer for.”

Harrison Bader set to be a regular in baseball's most stacked outfield

Fans have bemoaned the departure of Aaron Hicks, who looks to have been squeezed out of center field by Bader. However, after last night's performance, many undoubtedly feel as though Bader is the man for the job. He will stand between the heroes of last night's affair - Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees will play one more game tonight against the Pirates. This weekend, they will welcome their timeless rivals, the Boston Red Sox, to Yankee Stadium. Perhaps the series will see Harrison Bader treat his hometown to his first home run in a New York Yankees uniform.

