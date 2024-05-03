“I'm going to make a couple of adjustments” - Yankees captain Aaron Judge optimistic about comeback following Orioles series loss

The 2024 season for the New York Yankees has gotten off to a rocky start. Following a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the team finds itself facing an uphill battle. Despite the setback, Yankees captain Aaron Judge remains an anchor of optimism. Thursday’s match proved particularly challenging for the Yankees, resulting in their drop from 3rd to 4th on the table after a 7-2 loss.

Judge acknowledged the team's struggles despite giving a hitless performance on Thursday’s match.

“Right now, when I’m getting that pitch to hit, I’m just missing it or hitting it right into the ground. I’m going to make a couple of adjustments and we’ll be right there,” said Aaron Judge as per MLB.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite being known for their powerful lineup, the club struggled to score runs against the Orioles' pitching staff. This offensive slowdown has been a recurring concern for the Yankees early in the season.

However, Judge’s constant optimism provides hope for Yankees fans. The slugger is not just the team's loud captain, but also its most talented batter. When Judge finds his groove, the entire Yankees attack appears to improve.

Judge has not given any details about the particular changes he will take but his commitment is a positive sign. However, pitchers from the opposite team have also started to make adjustments and Judge’s ability to overcome those adjustments will be important for the Yankees.

With a starting lineup of All-Star players, they aim to restore the Yankees to their elite level. The upcoming games will determine how the Yankees will push themselves and showcase whether the Yankees’ have made the required changes.

The Yankees Manager is confident now against the Orioles

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains confident in his team's future and is also confident in what Judge has said. He is looking forward to more matches with the Orioles.

“They can pitch, they’re athletic, they’ve got thump. They’re a complete team that you know you’ve got to play well, and know they’re going to be there all year long. We look forward to more battles with them. They’re certainly formidable,” said Aaron Boone according to MLB.com.

The next match between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles will take place at the Yankee Stadium on June 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback