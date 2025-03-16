Roki Sasaki reveals strategy to upgrade his pitching arsenal ahead of Dodgers debut

Just days ahead of making his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series, pitcher Roki Sasaki is already thinking of ways to improve his craft.

Having impressed in his training sessions with the Dodgers, the 23-year-old has been named the starter for Game 2 against the Chicacgo Cubs next week. Sasaki has already built a reputation for his fastball and splitter, and is now looking to add a third pitch to his repertoire.

Roki Sasaki was posted in the MLB market this winter as one of the most exciting pitching prospects to make the move across the Pacific. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January, joining compatriots Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

After training with his new team for less than a month, manager Dave Roberts has already presented a huge opportunity to Sasaki by giving him a start in the Tokyo Series. While the youngster is eager to impress, he is also working on adding a third pitch to his already impresive fastball and splitter.

In a recent press conference ahead of the season opener, Sasaki spoke to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation about his plans to upgrade his arsenal:

"Whether it's a slider or something else, I know I'm going to need another pitch. Obviously, it's a third pitch on top of my fastball and my splitter," Sasaki said.

The Dodgers have named their two Japanese pitchers, Yamamoto and Sasaki, starters for the Tokyo Series, giving them a chance to impress the home crowd. After having mixed results in their warm-up games against two Japanese teams, the LA side will be eager to start their season with a win.

Roki Sasaki eager to impress home town fans in MLB debut with Dodgers

Roki Sasaki will fulfill a childhood dream when he makes his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Hailing from the Iwate Prefecture in Japan, his hometown fans have always supported him through ups and downs since his NPB debut as a teenager. Now set to make his Dodgers debut at the Tokyo Dome, Sasaki spoke of fans' influence ahead of the game:

"They always supported me with the same passion and energy, so I want to repay them with my performance."

Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs next week, who feature two Japanese players of their own in Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga. Game 1 will be played on Tuesday, Mar. 18 at 3 a.m. PT.

