MLB legend Jose Canseco once accused former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez of cheating on then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife Jessica. In 2019, Canseco posted a couple of tweets accusing A-Rod and his ex-wife of having an illicit relationship.

In 2008 too, The New York Post quoted Canseco as saying that he believed Rodriguez and Jessica were having an affair at a book signing; however, Rodriguez denied this, reports Bustle.

Canseco said:

“I believe they had an affair. I’m pretty sure of it. I spoke with Alex and he denied it, but the way he denied it, it wasn’t reassuring. I spoke to my ex-wife last year about it and I’m not going to say she acknowledged that they did, but she did not say that they did not.”

Despite Canseco retiring before Rodriguez, A-Rod and Canseco are acquainted because they were both Major League Baseball players at one time.

Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating again in 2019 by Jose Canseco

This is what Canseco tweeted about A-Rod.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is

Canseco was sure of what he was saying.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate

Jessica denied the allegations and tweeted this.

jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco 🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends" – Jessica Canseco

A-Rod dated Lopez for a couple of years and the duo were regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

Lopez recently tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, while Rodriguez is reportedly dating fitness enthusiast and model Kathryne Padgett.

A-Rod played 22 seasons in MLB and is the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

