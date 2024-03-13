"I’m gonna take it and run with it" - MLB's No.1 prospect Jackson Holliday shares insight on probable Opening Day start for Orioles at 2B

Baseball fans may not have to wait long before finally being able to see the MLB's top prospect Jackson Holliday make his regular-season debut. The ultra-talented prospect appears on track to make the Baltimore Orioles Opening Day roster after continuing to impress during Spring Training.

"Jackson Holliday can FLY! Baseball's No. 1 prospect has a triple and a double already today" - @MLB

It will only be a matter of time before Jackson Holliday makes his MLB debut, however, it might not come at his natural position. A shortstop by nature, in order to make the Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day roster, Holliday could be lined up as the club's primary second baseman.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Holliday explained that the shift to second base is a challenge that he is open to and is focused on being ready for Opening Day if he is called upon. Although second base is not his natural position, Holliday explained that he and the team have been putting in the work defensively to help him adjust to the change.

"I’m gonna take it and run with it," Holliday said of the opportunity to star as the Baltimore Orioles second baseman. The MLB's top prospect is excited by the notion of moving to second base if it gives him the opportunity to increase the number of games he is able to play.

Jackson Holliday says there is still room for improvement at second base

Even though Holliday is confident and excited about the opportunity to potentially play second base this season, he will be the first to admit that there is still plenty of work ahead of him. The shortstop dove into the differences between the two defensive positions, with the footwork required during double-play scenarios being one of the most noticeable differences.

The Baltimore Orioles brought in veteran Kolten Wong this offseason, who has been helping Holliday make the transition to the new position. The former Seattle Mariners infielder has been helping the superstar prospect with the finer points of the position.

"Taken pregame by @DrewFoxOfficial Jackson Holliday getting pointers from Kolten Wong as he continues to get work at second base this spring. Holliday says he's excited to work with the former gold glover at the position #Birdland" - @RoccoDiSangro

The sky is the limit for Jackson Holliday, and if he can play second base with the same skills he has across the diamond, he should excel at his new position. It's going to be an exciting year to be a Baltimore Orioles fan.

