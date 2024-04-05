“I’m gonna throw up” - Yankees fans unimpressed as Aaron Judge joins Patrick Mahomes as Prime energy drink's brand ambassador

Yankees captain Aaron Judge just smashed his first home run of the season, and he seems to be picking up the pace. The Bronx Bombers had a perfect start to the season, and Judge will play a crucial role in the games to come.

Recently, the slugger joined Patrick Mahomes and became the brand ambassador of Prime Energy Drink. Judge was seen with the founders, Logan Paul and KSI, where he accepted a fancy chain that read Prime.

While Judge might be excited to be a part of Prime, some Yankee fans are unimpressed. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Judge becoming an ambassador.

"I'm gonna throw up," wrote one fan on X.

"They probably paid him 100k+ to be in this video," wrote another fan.

"You’re better then that Judge," one fan said.

"I’m just waiting for the reveal of this being a late April fools joke, cause na man," another commented.

Judge has a great reputation, but siding with Prime Energy Drink did not sit well amongst some of his fans. However, Prime is sure to increase its presence after getting the Yankees star on board as its brand ambassador.

Prime will be one of many brands for Aaron Judge

Every brand would want to associate with a player like Aaron Judge. Prime is not the first brand to have Judge as their ambassador. The 31-year-old has been associated with several other brands, including JBL, Jordan, and Ralph Lauren to name a few.

It turns out that Judge has been consuming Prime since it was first released. Signing up as a Prime Hydration athlete has been a pleasure for Judge.

"Prime has been my go-to for both fuel and recovery since it was first released, and it's a pleasure to officially sign on as a Prime Hydration athlete," Judge said.

Aaron Judge is holding a batting clip of .179 with a .630 OPS this season. He drove in two runs, five hits, four RBIs, and four walks in 28 plate appearances. It seems to be a slow start for the captain, but he has a whole season ahead to pick up the pace.

