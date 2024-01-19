"I'm happy to be back home" - Dusty Baker thrilled to be back with the San Francisco Giants, hopes to get team 'back on top'

Dusty Baker, a legendary figure in baseball, is set to make a triumphant return to the San Francisco Giants for his third stint, this time as a special advisor to baseball operations. The Giants officially announced the move, expressing their excitement about having Baker back in the organization.

The 74-year-old Baker retired from managing after the 2023 season, concluding a remarkable 26-year career in the dugout. Despite stepping away from the managerial role, Baker has been eager to contribute to a team in an advisory capacity, and the Giants have provided him with the opportunity to do so.

Baker, who managed the San Francisco Giants from 1993 to 2002, winning three Manager of the Year honors during hin tenure, expressed his joy at being "back home" with the Giants. In a statement released by the club, Baker conveyed his enthusiasm for providing guidance to the organization and helping the team reclaim its position at the top of the highly competitive division.

"I've enjoyed my stops at various places, but I'm happy to be back home" - Dusty Baker

Giants CEO Larry Baer and President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi both welcomed Baker’s return, emphasizing his wealth of experience, knowledge, and the success he has achieved over his 50 years in baseball. The Giants organization views Baker’s contribution as invaluable to both on-field and off-field endeavors.

Dusty Baker is regarded by many as one of the best coaches in baseball history.

Baker, who finally secured a long-awaited World Series title as a manager with the Houston Astros in 2022, is widely regarded as a respected figure in the sport. His impact extends beyond managing, having also played 19 seasons as an MLB outfielder.

Dusty Baker won the World Series title in 2022 as a manager for the Houston Astros.

This move marks a natural fit for Baker, who has repaired his relationship with the Giants over time. His previous advisory role with the team in 2018 and 2019 allowed him the flexibility to watch his son Darren’s college games while contributing to both the business and baseball sides.

The Giants, now under the management of Bob Melvin, are thrilled to have Dusty Baker back in the organization, emphasizing the positive influence he brings as a friend, mentor, and seasoned baseball veteran. As Baker rejoins the Giants in his new role, the team and its fans eagerly anticipate the wealth of knowledge and experience he will bring to the organization as they aim for success in the upcoming seasons.

