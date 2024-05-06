“I’m happy for Dansby; He’s so, so important to us” - Cubs manager Craig Counsel shows strong support to Dansby Swanson amid rough start

Dansby Swanson made his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, and has since been a prominent name in the majors. However, like every other player, Swanson has experienced a few ups and downs in his career.

Swanson's 2024 so far with the Chicago Cubs has not been perfect. The veteran slugger has struggled to get the ball moving, and his low batting average doesn't paint a good picture as well. But as it's only been a little more than a month, Swanson has enough time to make up for his slow start.

The slugger seems to have found his swing, but most of all, Cubs manager Craig Counsel has been supportive. The Cubs are keeping up with the competition as they sit at the second spot in the NL Central. The last series has been crucial as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers.

Swanson played a crucial role in their success, and Counsel couldn't be happier to show his support for the veteran.

"I'm happy for Dansby. He's so, so important to us. He's been in a little scuffle a little bit that's part of the major league season and hopefully this is a sign he's getting back out of it," Counsel told the media.

Dansby Swanson feels relieved after solo home run against the Brewers

It's not easy to play under pressure, especially as it's hard to find the right swing. Swanson's performance over the past few weeks has been rather average. But smashing a home run along with a couple of great defensive plays would have helped him mentally.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re all still human, right? You forget that your main job is to just show up as yourself and be yourself. That was my message to myself the last couple days. Just come out here and play free and do what I was gifted to do," Dansby Swanson said.

Dansby Swanson smashed four home runs with a batting clip of .220 and a .645 OPS. The slugger recorded 12 RBIs and drove in 20 runs in 123 appearances at the plate. The Cubs have been supporting Swanson amid his rough start. With plenty of time remaining, Swanson could get back to his consistency at the plate.

