"I'm just really excited to embrace all of it" - Giants' Jordan Hicks ready to evolve into a starter after success as a reliever

Career reliever Jordan Hicks is reportedly about to fulfill his dream of becoming a starting pitcher for the San Francisco Giants this year, in his second spell with the club. The 27-year-old closer was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in June last year and saw out his contract with them at the end of the season after putting up decent numbers. Hicks has now signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Giants this week which will see him compete for a place in their starting rotation this season.

Jordan Hicks was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2015 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2018, after rising through the minor leagues. He has since established himself as a capable closer over the years and a valuable part of the Cardinals' bullpen. In the final year of his contract, Hicks was traded to the Blue Jays in July last year. At the end of the season, he became a free agent.

The Giants announced Hicks' signing on Thursday, confirming a four-year, $44 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus. However, more importantly, the young pitcher will be given a chance to compete for a spot in their starting rotation. He is known for his high-octane pitching and posted a 3.29 ERA in 65 appearances for both teams last year. Speaking to reporters after the move, Hicks said:

"I know that's what I'm capable of... But at the same time, we'll take it day by day. Not rush it, just know that it's going to be bumps, it's going to be really good outings, so I'm just really excited to embrace all of it."

Are Giants done adding to their rotation after Jordan Hicks signing?

As the San Francisco Giants announced their latest signing on Thursday with the addition of right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, it is unlikely that they will add to their rotation.

As of now, the Giants rotation consists of Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Keaton Winn and now Hicks, who has already been training as a starter. They also have Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray (both currently injured), who are expected to be reinforcements later in the MLB season.

