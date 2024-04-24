"I'm just trying to get a great season" - Yankees' Gleyber Torres denies dwelling on looming free agency

For the past half decade, Gleyber Torres has come to represent a reassuring consistency that never fails to gain him favor with Yankees fans. Soon, the second baseman will find out how much his consistency has meant to his organization.

At the end of the 2024 season, Torres will see his one-year, $14.2 million deal expire. While the stage is set for the most momentous free agency of his career, Torres is committed to staying focused on the season as he recently told Chris Kischner of The Athletic:

"I'm just really focusing on doing the right things for myself and also the team, I'm just trying to get a great season"

Since making his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2018, the Venezuelan has been strung along on a succession of one-year deals. Until 2021, Torres was making $675,000, despite having hit 38 home runs and 90 RBIs during the 2019 season.

For the Yankees and their players, focusing on the present is not a difficult task. With a record of 16-8, the Bronx Bombers tout the second-best record in the AL as they look to sweep the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

"Crazy conspiracy, but maybe the reason Gleyber Torres isn't hitting good is because he got hit on the thumb on opening day. Maybe he's trying to play through the pain? Idk tbh, but this could be a reason"

However, despite the strong start of his team, Gleyber Torres himself has been cold.

Hitting just .186 without a home run and just two RBIs, many have postulated the prospect that Torres was injured after being struck on the thumb during his team's opening day game with the Houston Astros on March 28.

Gleyber Torres has only known the Yankee Stadium crowd

Although his season stats in 2024 could be better, Gleyber Torres continues to harbor an affinity for the Bronx, which is home to the only MLB team he has ever known. Recently, the 27-year old told ESPN's Enrique Rojas:

"I've been here since the minors and playing here has been incredible. Anyone with a good family doesn't want to leave his home, it's literally like that"

Although Torres claims that thinking about the offseason has not contributed to his sluggish bat, facing the prospect of signing with another team undoubtedly gives the Yankees an upper hand in impending contract talks.

