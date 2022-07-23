"I'm legit worried about what 2nd half brings" "How tf is German not DFA'd" - New York Yankees send JP Sears back to Triple-A, fans direct their fury at Domingo German

The New York Yankees have been MLB’s benchmark team this term. However, they were dealt a humbling reality check following the Houston Astros' doubleheader sweep.

On Thursday night, there was nowhere for the Yankees to hide. Thoroughly outplayed in every department and owing to some costly mistakes, the Yankees went down 7-5. Fans expected some players to face the wrath of management following the result. Here’s the first confirmed casualty.

New York Yankees @Yankees Following Thursday’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” LHP JP Sears to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Following Thursday’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” LHP JP Sears to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

"Following Thursday’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” LHP JP Sears to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre." - New York Yankees

The Yankees have announced that left-hander J.P. Sears is being sent back to Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Sears was the 27th man yesterday during the Yankees’ double-disappointment. He allowed two runs on a hit and no walks while striking out one in three relief innings.

Sears will now head back to the minors. He will be looking to build on the 2.06 ERA and 0.74 WHIP he has compiled so far this term.

However, the widespread consensus among Yankees supporters is that the wrong player is being demoted. The overwhelming majority suggest it should have been pitcher Domingo German instead.

AT @YankeeWRLD @Yankees Get German tf out / call up Peraza @Yankees Get German tf out / call up Peraza

German was thoroughly roughed up Thursday night. He gave away five costly runs in three innings, including back-to-back homers from Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman.

Ian Milne @Milney1989 @Yankees Everyone saying DFA German is correct. Send him to Scranton let him get some game time and then when he’s back to his best bring him back. @Yankees Everyone saying DFA German is correct. Send him to Scranton let him get some game time and then when he’s back to his best bring him back.

shake n bake @Phan7om1717 @Yankees JP gives up 2 runs against a WS contender and pitches 3 innings of 1 hit baseball. German gives up 5 runs in the same amount of innings… Sears is going back to Scranton 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @Yankees JP gives up 2 runs against a WS contender and pitches 3 innings of 1 hit baseball. German gives up 5 runs in the same amount of innings… Sears is going back to Scranton 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Luis Severeno’s absence is hurting the Yankees really badly. Any hope that German can deputize in his absence has now been shattered.

The New York Yankees need a quick fix for their downward spiral

That’s seven losses for the Yankees in their last 10 games. For a team that was on course to break the MLB all-time record for most wins, their recent run of form is very concerning.

Clint Miller @CmMillhouse @Paul_Schatz @Yankees Same problem for years. Love the Yankees, but im legit worried about what 2nd half brings @Paul_Schatz @Yankees Same problem for years. Love the Yankees, but im legit worried about what 2nd half brings

The New York Yankees still lead the American League East quite comfortably. However, Aaron Boone and his staff need to find a fix starting tonight against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees fans can still rest easy knowing that it is very unlikely for anyone in their division to topple them this term. However, the World Series will be a distant shout should their fortunes not turn around.

The rumored acquisition of Juan Soto would certainly make the Yankees better challengers, but the Home Run Derby winner can’t solve all their problems. They need relief for their current pitching woes.

Starter Nestor Cortes is expected to return to action this Sunday following his ASG commitments. That will instill a big sense of relief among Yankees fans. Will it translate to better results? We shall see.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far