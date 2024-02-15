"I'm a little bit behind schedule right now" - Astros ace Justin Verlander reveals minor 'hiccup' delaying Spring Training plans

Justin Verlander is set to enter the 2024 season as one of the most important players on the Houston Astros roster. However, there is a chance that he may not be ready to go for Opening Day. Currently, the future Hall of Famer has been delayed in his build-up for the new season as a minor 'hiccup' has slowed the veteran down during camp.

"Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on his “hiccup,” which he says has resolved itself. He’s a couple of weeks behind schedule" - @brianmctaggart

It may come as no surprise that a 40-year-old pitcher may require more time to ramp up in anticipation of the new season. However, it is worth paying attention to. Justin Verlander explained that he has been unable to begin his pre-season routine as he has in the past.

"I'm a little bit behind schedule right now," Verlander told reporters.

He explained how he would normally be able to pick up a ball and start throwing. However, this time, after cooling down, it was a bit more difficult than usual. He did not have any answer when asked about his availability for Opening Day, but he was non-committal either way.

Justin Verlander has been struck by major injuries in recent years

The Houston Astros will likely proceed with caution, given Verlander's age and injury track record. The 40-year-old missed the beginning of last season with the New York Mets with a low-grade teres major strain, which causes pain in the upper back and shoulder area. He was sidelined until May 4 with the injury.

"BREAKING: The Mets plan to place Justin Verlander on the IL today with a "low grade teres major strain." - @AnthonyDiComo

Aside from the injury that forced Verlander to miss the beginning of last season, the future Hall of Famer underwent a number of procedures in the past few seasons. The first major surgery came in 2020 when Verlander underwent surgery on his right groin that took six weeks to recover from.

In 2021, Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John Surgery, which forced him to miss the entire season. That being said, just when many believed that Verlander's career was in jeopardy, he came back in 2022 with the Houston Astros, earning the 3rd Cy Young Award of his career. So, if anyone can defy Father Time, it might be Verlander.

