MLB legend Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah Davis, in an interview with US Weekly in 2014, revealed the qualities that she looks for in her partner. At the time, she stated that she was "not into little boys" and liked older men.

“Confidence. A man. I’m not into little boys,” Davis said.

It was no surprise then that Hannah went on to marry New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who is 16 years her senior.

The couple first met in 2012 at a bar in New York through a mutual friend.

Hannah revealed in an interview with People Magazine in 2017 that they connected during the off-season, which allowed them to spend more time together.

“Derek and I met during the off-season, and I think that was a lucky break. It let us spend some time together away from New York. I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s.”

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis tied the knot in 2016

The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony at the Meadowwood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. They later welcomed three daughters, Bella in 2017, Story the following year, and Rose in 2021.

Jeter, a standout with the Yankees, played in Major League Baseball for 20 years. He was admitted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January 2020.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In his address in Cooperstown, Jeter explicitly honored the women in his life, saying:

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify. I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis recently took their daughters to Yankee Stadium for the first time.

