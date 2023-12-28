"I'm the luckiest man on the planet" - Kevin Kiermaier elated after re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays 

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Kevin Kiermaier expressed his elation at re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. The outfielder, set to turn 34 in April, shared his excitement with Blue Jays fans, confirming the rumors about his return.

Expand Tweet

"I’m thrilled, absolutely thrilled to be a Blue Jay again." - Kiermaier exclaimed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiermaier, who recently completed his physical, assured fans that he’s in great shape and ready to give his best in the upcoming season. Confident about his performance, he stated:

"I just did my physical, I’m passing that thing, I’m gonna turn 34, I feel 24. I’m gonna be better than what I was last year, I promise you that."

The Toronto Blue Jays, making their first significant move of the offseason, locked in Kiermaier with a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, pending a physical examination. This reunion marks a continuation of the successful partnership that began last season when Kiermaier played a pivotal role in Toronto’s defensive prowess.

"I am the luckiest man on the planet to have such a great opportunity to come back to an awesome team full of great dudes with a ton of talent, to a great city, organization, all of the above. I am so lucky to be here right now."

A former Gold Glove Award winner, Kiermaier’s defensive skills were on full display in the 2023 MLB season, leading all AL center fielders in outs above average. His impact on the field, coupled with a decent offensive performance, contributed to the Blue Jay’s defensive success.

The reunion with Kevin Kiermaier reinforces the Blue Jay’s commitment to building a strong outfield.

Despite the Blue Jay’s quest to enhance offesive firepower, the reunion with Kiermaier reinforces their commitment to a strong defensive outfield. The outfield alignment is expected to feature Kiermaier in center, Daulton Varsho in left, and George Springer in right.

The outfield is expected to feature Kiermaier, Varsho, and Springer.

While Kiermaier’s defensive excellence is unquestionable, the move raises questions about Varsho’s role, who is an elite defender himself. The dynamic outfield duo could present a formidable defensive combination for the Blue Jays.

As the Blue Jays celebrate Kiermaier’s return, they continue to explore additional opportunities, possibly addressing offensive needs at third base or designated hitter positions. With the offseason still underway, the team remains poised for further strategic moves to strengthen their roster.

Kiermaier’s infectious enthusiasm and commitment to the Blue Jays set a positive tone for the upcoming season, leaving fans eagerly anticipate the team’s performance in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.