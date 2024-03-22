"I’m okay.. my bracket is not" - Cubs ace Justin Steele gives hilarious health update after exiting Friday's Spring Training action

The Chicago Cubs and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief after their superstar pitcher Justin Steele provides a comical update regarding his health. The 28-year-old pitcher was struck with a ball on a bang-bang play during Friday's Spring Training action against the San Francisco Giants.

Expand Tweet

"Justin Steele has exited the game after getting hit with a comebacker (@WatchMarquee)" - @CubsZone

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Steele took to social media to ease any concerns or questions surrounding his health after being struck by a comebacker. The Chicago Cubs star used his charming sense of humor to provide an update to his followers, using his ongoing lack of success during March Madness to do so.

"I’m okay.. my bracket is not," Steele told his followers on social media something that has gone over swimmingly. Given the fact that March Madness is one of the biggest sporting events in North America, it goes without saying that Steele is not the only person struggling with their bracket.

Expand Tweet

"I’m okay.. my bracket is not" - @J_Steele21

After the monumental collapse of Kentucky against Oakland on Thursday, there are next to no perfect brackets remaining. It seems that the Chicago Cubs star is one of many who saw their March Madness brackets ravaged during the first day of the competition.

Justin Steele will look to build on his impressive 2023 for the Chicago Cubs

The fact that Steele has stated that he is doing well comes as a major relief for the team, as the pitcher emerged as the Chicago Cubs ace last season. Steele enjoyed the best season of his MLB career in 2023, posting a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA and 176 strikeouts over a career-high 173.1 innings of work.

Expand Tweet

"The Cubs will open up the 2024 season with this starting rotation, per Craig Counsell. (No order yet)" - @CubsZone

Thanks to his breakout season for the Cubs, Steele earned the first All-Star selection of his MLB career, while ultimately finishing 5th in National League Cy Young Award voting. He will be hoping to build on this tremendous performance as the Chicago Cubs are also looking to return to the postseason this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.