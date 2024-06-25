"I’m a player, I’m a professional, I go out on the field to play." - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. addresses Yankees trade rumors.

Following the Toronto Blue Jays’ loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. addressed the swirling rumors about a potential trade to the New York Yankees. In his post-game interview, Guerrero emphasized his dedication to the game and his professionalism amidst the speculation.

"I’m a worker, I’m a professional, and I go out on the field to play [...] I talked to my dad and family, and what I can say is that the organization understands me [...] I’d be happy to help any team, but right now I’m focused on helping my team and trying to get out of this bad streak," Guerrero Jr. said.

The possibility of Guerrero, a cornerstone for the Toronto Blue Jays, joining their AL East rivals has stirred considerable interest. The Yankees, currently in need of a reliable first baseman, are reportedly exploring various options. As the trade deadline approaches, names like Guerrero’s have surfaced as potential game-changers for the Bronx Bombers.

The front office and team scouts believe that the Blue Jays will look at the best offer for Guerrero, even if it means moving him to New York.

A move from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Yankees could strengthen an already star-studded team

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., at just 25, has already had a standout career, highlighted by multiple All-Star selections, a Gold Glove Award and leading the league in home runs in 2021. His performance in the current season remains strong, with a .279 batting average, nine home runs and 33 RBIs over 77 games.

His addition would bolster the Yankees’ lineup, especially as they deal with injuries to key players like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

Guerrero has expressed his commitment to the Blue Jays, but a potential move to the New York Yankees would undoubtedly be a major shift in the AL East landscape. For now, Guerrero remains focused on playing hard for Toronto, letting the front office handle any trade discussions.