“I’m playing tomorrow” - Yankees star Juan Soto refuses to back down despite ankle injury scare 

Juan Soto's presence in the outfield was one of the key highlights of the New York Yankees' 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in their Opening Series. However, fans held their breaths when Soto was visibly in discomfort during Friday's game.

It happened in the third innings when Soto was going to his right-field position. Near second base, the Yankees outfielder was seen hunching over in discomfort, prompting the trainer and manager Aaron Boone to rush to him. However, after a little discussion, Soto said he was fine and continued to play out the innings.

According to announcers, the discomfort stemmed after he was rounding the bases in the top of the third.

SNY's Andy Martino provided an encouraging update on X, formerly Twitter. He said that Soto isn't dwelling on his ankle and is ready to play tomorrow:

"I'm playing tomorrow," Soto said.

Juan Soto's fielding came to the forefront in both Yankees games

The New York Yankees stole a heartbreaker in the Opening Day fixture against the Astros, winning the game, 5-4, and a big chunk of credit for that goes to Juan Soto's defensive outputs.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes went into early trouble after allowing two runners on board with just one out to start the ninth innings, with the Yankees in the lead, 5-4.

Kyle Tucker got a base hit to the right, where Soto was stationed. In an attempt to tie the game, Mauricio Dubon went for home plate to tie the game. However, Soto's throw from deep was accurate, catching Dubon short.

The Astros challenged the close call but after a lengthy call, the infield decision was retained. Alex Bregman was grounded out to secure the first victory of the new season for the Yankees.

In the Yankees' 7-1 victory over the Astros on Friday, Juan Soto once again came into the picture to nullify any attempts at a comeback from the Astros.

In the seventh innings, Soto took an excellent stunner of the high fly ball from Bregman. Soto caught the ball sliding, robbing the Astros of a hit and a potential comeback since two runners were already on board.

