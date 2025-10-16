  • home icon
  "I'm not predicting a thing" - Derek Jeter throws in the towel after Blue Jays routs Mariners in Game 3 with Alex Rodriguez pulling his leg

"I'm not predicting a thing" - Derek Jeter throws in the towel after Blue Jays routs Mariners in Game 3 with Alex Rodriguez pulling his leg

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:12 GMT
Derek Jeter throws in the towel after Blue Jays routs Mariners in Game 3 with Alex Rodriguez pulling his leg

The Toronto Blue Jays came into ALCS Game 3 on the back of consecutive defeats against the Seattle Mariners. However, the Blue Jays bats came alive on Wednesday to rout the hosts 13-4.

Before their consecutive defeats in Game 1 and 2 of the championship series, the Blue Jays dominated the New York Yankees in the division series to clinch an ALCS berth for the first time in almost a decade.

However, Toronto failed to carry that form to the championship series against the Mariners and were outscored 14-4 in the first two games of the ALCS. With the Blue Jays offense blazing the Mariners in Game 3, Yankees legend Derek Jeter refused to make any prediction for the upcoming games on the MLB on Fox panel.

"Baseball's just a strange game, you go from being hot to cold, and then you just show up again and have a day like this," Jeter said. "So it just shows you how quickly things can change. I mean, just when you think Seattle's in a great position, bam! Here comes Toronto's bats. We'll see what happens tomorrow. I'm not predicting a thing.
His former Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez poked fun saying:

"You got a good run though."
"Yeah, yeah, I don't know what's gonna happen," Jeter replied.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Toronto shortstop for "big swing"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. George Springer have been leading the offensive charge for the Blue Jays and the duo went a combined 7-for-10 with a home run each on Wednesday.

However, it was Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez who sparked the offense into life with his two-run home run to start a five-run rally in the third inning. Gimenez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and drove in two runs for the team.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider talked about the importance of the shortstop's two-run shot after their win.

You never know how it’s going to go. You never know who it’s going to be, right?” Schneider said. “That’s a really, really big swing to get us going on down the line in that inning. That was a big swing.”

The Mariners, who looked destined for the World Series after the first two games, will need to regroup after being comprehensively outplayed in their backyard in Game 3.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
