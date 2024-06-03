“I’m prepared to f*** somebody up” - Tommy Pham on heated confrontation with William Contreras after home plate collision

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham was seen lashing out at catcher William Contreras during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. After the White Sox’s 6-3 loss to the Brewers, Pham addressed the incident to the media.

In the eighth inning, he was running bases on Corey Julks’ hit and got tagged out at the home plate by Brewers catcher William Contreras after a slight collision. Things escalated quickly when Tommy Pham saw Contreras going to his team’s dugout, pumped after the play.

Pham had to be held back by his teammates and the home plate umpire and was still fuming after the game, giving some bold statements.

“One-run ballgame. Close play at the plate. Actually, it wasn’t even [expletive] close. It was a shallow fly ball to left field. You would expect the left fielder to throw the baserunner out on that play,” Tommy Pham said.

“The situation of the game, you know, third base coach [Eddie Rodriguez] sends you, you gotta go. I’m nailed out at home... by a mile. I’m going to the dugout, and I hear the tough guy with all the hoo-rah [expletive]."

"So, I’ll never start anything, but I’ll be prepared to finish it,” Pham added. “There’s a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason because I’m prepared to f*** somebody up. So, you can take it at what it is."

The Milwaukee Brewers were one run ahead of the Chicago White Sox at the time of the incident. It was the White Sox’s 11th loss in a row, the most consecutive losses they've had since July 1956.

William Contreras talks about his heated moment with Tommy Pham

The Chicago White Sox took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but they were shortly countered by the Milwaukee Brewers offense reversing the score 2-4 in the second inning. Paul DeJong’s 393-foot homer in the fourth brought in a run for the White Sox.

On Nicky Lopez’s double in the eighth Tommy Pham advanced to third base. He tried to score to close the one-run gap but was tagged out by William Contreras shortly after. Talking about the incident, Contreras said via an interpreter:

“I wasn’t really paying attention to what he had to say. I was just excited about the play and went back to the dugout.”

The Brewers' offense scored two more runs in the eighth inning, helping secure their victory and completing a sweep of the three-game series against the White Sox.

