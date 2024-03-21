"I'm rooting for Yamamoto" - Dodgers fans display their support for Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of Dodgers debut in Seoul Series

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is gearing up for his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in the Seoul Series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Despite having a strong start to spring training, the Japanese ace faced difficulties in his final two outings. Yamamoto pitched 9.2 innings but didn’t win any games (0-1 record) with a high 8.38 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP.

Yamamoto had some struggles which contributed to his poor performance but his fans remain quite cheerful and supportive of his debut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In a recent post shared by the official Dodgers X/Twitter account, which featured their lineup against the Padres several fans showed their support for Yamamoto:

“let’s go yamamoto!!!!!!!” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Go Yama!!!! Dodgers give this man early run support,” another person wrote.

Expand Tweet

“I’m rooting for Yamamoto, Shohei, and all the members of the dodgers,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

“In Yoshi we trust,” one person wrote.

Expand Tweet

Other comments followed on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It will be Yamamoto’s first time to play in the major league. The right-hander inked a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers.

Yamamoto who is still adjusting to his new pitching schedule with the Dodgers is transitioning from seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon professional baseball, where he recorded an impressive 1.72 ERA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto focused on future rather than recent down performances

Yoshinobu Yamamoto isn’t too concerned about his recent performance in the last few Cactus League matches, despite giving up 15 hits and walking four batters:

“I do feel the numbers weren’t good. But other than that, during Spring Training there were a lot of things I got to try and I made adjustments, so I’m not really concerned about the numbers at this point,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter (via Dodgers Blue).

Yamamoto indicated his primary focus is on leading the club to victory, while also acknowledging the mix of excitement and nerves he feels for the game.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.