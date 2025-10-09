  • home icon
  "I'm in shock" - Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. drop first reactions after Yankees' heartbreaking ALDS Game 4 exit

“I’m in shock” - Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. drop first reactions after Yankees' heartbreaking ALDS Game 4 exit

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Yankees' Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had disappointing postseason campaigns (Source: Getty Images)

The New York Yankees exited the playoffs after a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays at home. The Yankees' World Series drought has now extended to sixteen seasons with the most successful franchise stuck at 27 rings since 2009.

The Yankees' offense failed to turn up on Wednesday night against a Blue Jays-planned bullpen game. New York starter Cam Schlittler earned 2 runs on 6.2 innings, but the Blue Jays got two crucial runs on a Jazz Chisholm Jr. error in the seventh inning. They added an insurance run in the following frame to secure their win.

After the game, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was at a loss of words about their exit.

"Brutal. I'm kind of in shock," he said.
Anthony Volpe had a 'brutal' series himself, going 1-for-15 with 11 strikeouts over the four games. After striking out three times, he was replaced by Jason Dominguez for his final at-bat. In 7 postseason games this season, Volpe finished with a .192 average with 2 RBIs including a homer and 16 strikeouts.

His colleague in the infield, Jazz Chisholm Jr. opened up about his error that eventually doubled Toronto's lead in the seventh. Facing Schlittler, Andres Gimenez hit a grounder towards second base. Chisholm was unable to field it, booting it towards right field. Both Gimenez and Ernie Clement, runner on base, completed their runs later in the inning.

“I’m still going to be thinking about this, even probably when the season starts next year,” Chisholm said.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s go-ahead home run in Game 3 seemed to have sparked a rally cry for the Yankees to motivate themselves to complete a comeback. But it wasn't to be for New York. Chisholm went 2-for-14 in the ALDS and finished with a .182 average in the postseason.

Aaron Judge let down despite having 'special team'

Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, had a superb series, going 9-for-15 with 6 RBIs, including the final run for New York on Wednesday. He expressed his disappointment with the end result of their season.

“We didn’t do our job; didn’t finish the goal,” Judge said. “We had a special group in here, a lot of special players that made this year fun. But we didn’t get the ultimate prize, so we came up short.”

Aaron Judge will head into his age-34 season next time around. As he grows older, the chances of earning a ring in New York are also decreasing for the 2x MVP.

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
