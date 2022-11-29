The Aaron Judge contract saga continues. In a recent report made by Greg Joyce in the New York Post, the MLB insider shared that the winter meetings that will be held in San Diego might bring to light the uncertainties that the free agency landscape has—particularly with New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

In The Post's report, Cashman stated that he is aware of Judge's situation and speculated that Judge's camp will keep a tight-lip regarding the star's offers from several teams.

"Those are all things for Aaron to discuss at some point. But while he’s in the thick of it with his agents and stuff, I’m sure they’ll be very quiet and under the radar, fielding all the offers they get and staying engaged with us and we’ll see what happens.” - Cashman via New York Post

Cashman initially offered Judge a seven-year deal worth $213.5 million, that would earn the slugger close to $30.5 million a year. Judge, however, bet on himself and declined.

The two parties reached a $19 million deal for 2022 to avoid salary arbitration and months later, Judge's move paid off. He became the top star in the American League as he snatched the AL MVP award from the gripping hands of Shohei Ohtani.

Aaron Judge is said to be seeking a long-term deal that will surpass the $300-million barrier and perhaps make him the highest paid player in the league.

Realistically, there are only three teams in the mix battling to sign Aaron Judge—the New York Yankees, the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, and Judge's favorite team growing up, the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees have the biggest to lose in case Judge leaves the northeast and heads back to his home state of California. At times during the 2022 season, it seemed that Judge was the only player in the batting order that provided consistent firepower.

Not to mention his numerous contributions to the team since his debut in the "Big Apple", he will surely be missed by the team and its fans.

However, the Dodgers won't lose much if they don't sign Judge in the sweepstakes as the team is still stacked with superstars.

Lastly, for the Giants, losing Judge to any other team in the league might slow the team's progress back to the big stage. Even though they have found recent success by spending little over the past few years, they were exposed in 2022 for not having a superstar on their roster that can lift the team out of unfavorable situations.

