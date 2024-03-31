"I'm talking about [him] when I'm a granddad" - Yankees star Marcus Stroman opens up on Juan Soto's influence on team

The New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has always been in awe of the abilities of his star teammate Juan Soto. Since he joined the Yankees in January, Stroman has showered praises on the young talent.

While speaking to the media recently, Stroman said (via Talkin' Yanks on X):

"He's gonna be one of those guys that I'm talking about when I'm a granddad. That I got to play with him. He is a generational talent; the way he approaches the game, the way he never gives that bat is incredible and I feel like he doesn’t even give away any pitch."

"So to have someone that’s that locked in each and every time in the lineup, no pitcher wants to face that.”

Stroman, an experienced pitcher with a decade of experience, has faced some of the league's greatest batters. In January, Stroman said that Soto was the "best hitter" that he ever faced.

"I've faced some good hitters, man, but I always tell everyone that Soto is the best hitter that I've ever faced," Stroman said.

Soto's skills and potential are even more remarkable since he showed an unusual mix of top performance and plate discipline from an early age.

In an era when many batters are obsessed with home run numbers, Soto blends a keen batting eye with immense natural power from the left side of the plate. Juan Soto has been an All-Star three times and became a World Series champion in 2019.

Marcus Stroman shines in Yankees debut

Marcus Stroman made an impressive debut for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros on Saturday. Despite surrendering three unearned runs, Stroman relieved the strain on an overworked bullpen, which was critical given the team's limited relief players.

“Felt good to get out there and get a win and get the job done,” Stroman said (h/t New York Post). “It was definitely a lot that went into it, a lot of excitement, so get it past me now and get into my routine and get on a roll here.”

The Yankees offense provided enough firepower to secure a 5-3 victory. Stroman's steady performance suggests he'll be a key factor in the Yankees' championship pursuit.

