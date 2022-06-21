“I’m thankful to share the love you gave me with my son” - Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout wishes Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there

In honor of Father's Day this year, Los Angeles Angels outfielder and generational talent Mike Trout had a very special message to say. He celebrated both his father and his father-in-law for the loving relationship each has with his young son.

Mike Trout @MikeTrout



Happy I’m thankful to share the love you gave me with my son. Thank you both for always being there and being who you are…Happy #FATHERSDAY to all the dads out there!!! I’m thankful to share the love you gave me with my son. Thank you both for always being there and being who you are… Happy #FATHERSDAY to all the dads out there!!! https://t.co/aUhxBjTylt

"I’m thankful to share the love you gave me with my son. Thank you both for always being there and being who you are… Happy #FATHERSDAY to all the dads out there!!!" - Mike Trout

In regard to his success in Major League Baseball, Trout often mentions his father, who he says helped him a lot throughout his career before reaching the pros. Trout has mentioned before that his dad, Jeff Trout, believed in him from a very young age and that he was a huge motivator for his success.

Mike Trout also has a son, who was born in July of 2020. Trout said that his father is the reason he has so much love for his son. Maybe we will see another Trout in the big leagues in a couple of decades.

Mike Trout's father helped him achieve his baseball success

Mike Trout poses with his parents, Jeff and Debbie Trout.

Mike Trout was born in August of 1991 in Vineland, New Jersey. His dad was often one of his youth baseball coaches and one of his earliest mentors. Trout attended the neighboring town's high school, Milville Senior High School, from which he was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels at the conclusion of his senior year in 2009.

The rest, as they say, was history. Trout spent just two years in the Angels minor league system. He was called up in the middle of the 2011 Major League Baseball season. He then won American League Rookie of the Year in 2012, after batting .326 with 30 home runs and leading all of baseball in stolen bases with 49.

cursed @PlsCursed 6. June 27, 2012: A young Mike Trout makes one of the greatest catches in history. Still so impressive to watch and his rookie year was such a phenomenal year for a player. 6. June 27, 2012: A young Mike Trout makes one of the greatest catches in history. Still so impressive to watch and his rookie year was such a phenomenal year for a player. https://t.co/klBIJ2cxiw

"June 27, 2012: A young Mike Trout makes one of the greatest catches in history. Still so impressive to watch and his rookie year was such a phenomenal year for a player." - cursed

Since then, Trout has racked up three AL MVP Awards, in 2014, 2016, and 2019, along with eight Silver Slugger Awards. Trout already has more than 300 home runs, a career batting average of over .300, and a career OPS of over 1.000 so far in his career. These numbers are up there with the greatest MLB players of all time, and Trout is just 30 years old.

The future Hall of Famer came from humble beginnings. He thanks his father for helping him gain his love for baseball in his youth. It was nice to see him show that appreciation for his dad this Father's Day, as he is one of the reasons Trout is so successful in the sport.

