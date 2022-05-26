"I'm usually bad at reading lips but this one was clear as day, even in a different language", "I don't speak Spanish, but I know that!" - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's frustration caught on video, Baseball Reddit deciphers alleged Spanish expletive 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias just went viral. Unfortunately, it's for one of the worst crimes in baseball -- having a potty-mouth. In the series finale between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Urias was in a groove. The Los Angeles Dodgers' southpaw had surrendered just one run and was one out away from completing the sixth inning when Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto stepped to the plate. Soto, who had already walked in the top of the fourth inning, was behind in the count 1-2.

The sequencing and set up was masterful as Urias started with an offspeed pitch that just clipped the outside corner for strike one. He changed the eye level of Soto with a mid-90s fastball that was fouled off for strike two. Urias almost got the All-Star outfielder to bite on a sinking changeup; however, Soto held his swing in time, and the chess match continued as Urias tried again low in the zone with a breaking ball. It was at this point that Urias, the left-handed pitcher from Culiacon, Mexico, who is celebrating his tenth year as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, unleashed a 95-mile per hour fastball high in the zone. It was a pitch that would have struck a great majority of hitters out. However, Soto unleashed a swing that caused yet another foul ball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lefty tilted his head back and wailed in frustration a classic Mexican cuss as Soto stayed alive in the at-bat, and Reddit users had a great laugh about it

Thanks to the perfect camera angle and timing, the internet was able to run with the moment and make him viral.

Some Redditors didn't understand what Urias was saying, but the intent was perfectly clear.

"I'm usually bad at reading lips but this one was clear as day, even in a different language" -u/HmathForDayz

"I don't speak Spanish, but I know that!"- ahr3410

Others chose to enlighten their fellow Redditors to the culture and meaning behind the Latino expletive (actually, the phrase is "puta madre," but the idea is still there).

"Punta Madre. It’s MFer in Spanish. Typical curse word" - u/skunkpunk1

Urias eventually managed to freeze Soto on a called strike three with a front door breaking ball.

"Really cool smile the two shared after that, respect" - u/CaptMarvel23

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended up losing the game to the Washington Nationals, despite six strong innings from Urias, by a score of 1-0.

