"I'm usually all for triggering male fragile egos" - Francisco Lindor's wife hits out at fans after 'social media hate' targeting her husband and kid

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, went public with some disturbing threats aimed at her husband, who is off to a disappointing start to the 2024 MLB season. Usually an All-Star caliber player, it hasn't been a good go of it, and some fans are extremely upset.

She revealed that she's seen her husband called a "f*****g piece of s**t" and seen hopes for him and their child to "die screaming." The latter comment also hoped that Lindor's wife would have to watch said incident take place.

She eventually hit back in her own social media post, saying via the Daily Mail:

"I'm usually all for triggering male fragile egos and find it borderline comical when I get cowardly social media hate, but when lowlifes like this bring my husband and kids to the conversation, whew, that really crosses a boundary & it saddens me to know how vile some people are."

Lindor's wife openly wondered how unhappy these people must be, imploring them to take their anger elsewhere. Though the negative comments are the loudest, there has been some kindness shown to her and her family:

"For every negative comment, there's an outpouring of positive ones. This is my message of gratitude to those who have gone out of their way to consistently show support."

Lindor could eventually turn his season around, but there seem to always be unhappy fans ready to be inappropriate towards professional athletes and their families no matter what.

Francisco Lindor struggling to open 2024

No one is ever deserving of death threats, no matter what their performance may be. Even if Francisco Lindor went 0-500 this season and didn't record a single hit, that type of behavior would be highly unwarranted and generally frowned upon.

Francisco Lindor is struggling right now

Lindor has hit .032 to start the MLB season. He is a capable hitter with elite defense who should eventually turn things around and put this poor start to rest.

