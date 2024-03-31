"I was making a deal with God" - New York Mets icon Darryl Strawberry details brush with death after heart attack

Earlier this month, baseball icon Darryl Strawberry experienced a heart attack. In a recent interview, the 62-year-old former MLB star shared the harrowing details of his ordeal, recounting how he begged for his life while being transported to the hospital, pleading with God to spare him.

“I was making a deal with God. I said, ‘I can’t die right now, I’ve got June 1’... I can’t miss that. I’ve been waiting for that forever.” said Strawberry to Sports+ according to the NY Post.

The unfortunate incident happened on March 11th, a day before his 62nd Birthday. While at his home in St. Peters, Missouri, he started feeling chest pain. His wife, Tracy, had called an ambulance at the right time since he was able to receive a life-saving angioplasty. It was revealed that he suffered a heart attack while he was in the ambulance,

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!” said Strawberry according to AP News.

Throughout his career, Daryl Strawberry faced numerous health challenges. He grappled with substance abuse problems, leading to periods of absence from the game. He also underwent surgery for colon cancer, while playing for the New York Yankees in 1998.

Mets to honor Daryl Strawberry

The New Mets have decided to pay tribute to Daryl Strawberry with the ultimate honor. On June 1st, the team will hold a ceremony to retire Strawberry’s jersey no. 18 during a match against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Strawberry, known for his brilliant hitting and charm, helped the Mets win the World Series in 1986. This ceremony will add him to a growing list of legendary Mets retired numbers.

