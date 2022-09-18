"I miss the first half of the season" "First round exit" - New York Yankees fall to Milwaukee Brewers for the second game in a row, fans pessimistic about postseason

The New York Yankees are leading the American League East by just 4.5 games at this point in time. What was a juggernaut during the early stages of the season has looked like nothing but a shell of its former shelf.

The Bombers once again fell to the Milwaukee Brewers on the road 4-1. Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff had a sensational outing against the New York Yankees in his eight innings of work. The hurler struck out 10 Yankees batters while only giving up one run on five base hits. The performance gave Woodruff his 11th win of the season.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, on the other hand, was pulled after just five innings. The 30-year-old surrendered all four runs to the Brewers in that time span and ate up the loss in the contest.

The only score the Yankees generated all night was through Josh Donaldson's solo home run. The Brewers, on the other hand, made all of their base hits count. The Brew Crew started the scoring in the game with Willy Adames' three-run home run in the third inning. Christian Yelich then generated an RBI double in the top of the fifth, which proved to be the final run scored in the game.

The Yankees will have one more game against the Brewers tomorrow to salvage a win and avoid a series sweep.

New York Yankees fans lament team's inconsistencies

It's been a tough month and a half for the New York Yankees fanbase. Since blasting out of the gate, the Yankees have fallen off since the All-Star break. New York ended the month of August with a 10-18 card and have now slumped against a playoff team like the Brewers.

Injuries to the team have not helped the cause, especially during the second half of the season. Down two first basemen already, Marwin Gonzalez exited tonight's game after getting hit in the head by a return pitch. This forced manager Aaron Boone to move the versatile Oswaldo Cabrera to first base.

The AL East is arguably the most competitive division in baseball at the moment, with four teams in the running for a playoff spot. With the New York Yankees looking like a deer in the headlights, it might just be a matter of time before the Blue Jays and Rays overtake them.

