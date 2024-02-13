"I'mma let it rip" - Angels MVP Mike Trout unboxes 2024 Topps Series 1 packing Yankees & Dodgers stars

Los Angeles Angels star slugger Mike Trout featured in Topps' Instagram page on Monday as the former AL MVP unboxed the 2024 Topps Series 1 pack of baseball cards ahead of its release.

The three-time MVP is coming off a disappointing season in LA after failing to make the playoffs yet again. Nonetheless, he's a known collector of baseball cards and featured in the build-up to Topps' first series of cards for 2024.

Off the the field, Trout is well known as a collector of baseball cards and was the face for Topps' launch of their latest collection. The slugger featured in an unboxing video of the 2024 Topps Series 1 edition ahead of its imminent release.

In the unboxing video, he revealed several cards, along with a monster card, which revealed Yankees' Anthony Volpe and said:

"Get him to sign it this year when we play New York."

"I'mma let it rip," Trout unboxes 2024 Topps Series 1.

Mike Trout was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2009 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2011.

He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in his first full season in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best sluggers of his generation. He has won three AL MVPs, along with virtually every individual award possible.

However, the World Series continues to elude him as the Angels continue their struggle to land a title.

Can Mike Trout avoid injury this year?

While the Los Angeles Angels failed to make the MLB playoffs last year, slugger Mike Trout saw his season ended early due to a hand injury off a foul ball. It was a huge blow to the team as he remains their key player.

Nonetheless, Angels fans can rest comfortably knowing that he's putting in the work at Spring Training to ensure that he remains healthy for the entire season.

A recent training video in X showed the slugger hard at work for the upcoming MLB season.

