"I need to be better and make that play" - Anthony Rizzo ponders fielding error as Yankees surrender lead in Angels defeat

The New York Yankees fell to a disappointing defeat on Tuesday as the Bronx Bombers squandered a lead late in the game against the Los Angeles Angels. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who played a part in his team's late collapse, pondered on his error.

The Los Angeles Angels were afforded a chance to find a way back into the game after Anthony Rizzo's error on Luis Reginfo's ground ball in the eighth kept the inning alive. Rizzo's error proved to be a costly mistake as Taylor Ward smashed a two-run double later in the inning for the Angels' go-ahead run.

The Bronx Bombers failed to find a way back into the game as the Angels rallied to a 4-3 victory to end their four-game losing skid at Angel Stadium. Rizzo, who made his third error in his 55th game this season, reflected on his game:

"The last few weeks have been fairly good but to the standard that I hold myself up to, I need to be better, I need to make that play."

Talking about his start to the season this year, Rizzo said:

"The first couple of weeks were pretty brutal but overall the last 5-6 weeks have been pretty normal. But plays like today, gotta make it."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone defends Anthony Rizzo after uncharacteristic error

Anthony Rizzo made four errors in 92 games last year before his season ended in August in the aftermath of a head injury. Despite Rizzo's costly error on Tuesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was content with the first baseman's outings since his return this season.

“He’s still great over there," Boone said. "Just a couple of hiccups here lately.”

It wasn't all that bad for the New York Yankees despite their second successive loss. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. allowed two runs on Tuesday. His outing meant that the Yankees starters have not conceded more than two runs after going five or more innings in the last 15 games. This is the first time a team has achieved this feat since 1893.

Despite a slightly underwhelming performance from the Yankees hitters on the night, Aaron Boone was content with his team's at-bats.

“For only three runs, I thought up and down the lineup we had good at-bats and were hitting the ball off the barrel all night long. We couldn’t break it open,” Aaron Boone said.

Anthony Volpe set a new record after registering a hit in his 20th consecutive game, the longest hitting streak by a Yankees player since Robinson Canó’s 2012 run of 23 games.

The Yankees will look to level the series when the two teams clash for the second game of the series on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

