A few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers onboarded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a two-year, $23.5 million contract. Moreover, only $15 million of that salary will be paid, with the remaining value deferred to be paid between 2030 and 2039.

Recently, in an interaction with SportsNetLA, Hernandez opened up about his decision to join the star-studded Dodgers this offseason.

"One of the reasons was because before the free agency started, I was talking to my agent and I was telling him that in free agency I wanted to go to a team that can compete every year and a team that can win and play in the playoffs," Teoscar Hernandez said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was one of my biggest things going into this free agency. I had a couple of choices but what I was looking for was the Dodgers, and the Dodgers were always there to make it happen and that's why I went to the Dodgers."

He further added that he never had the opportunity to work with some of the best in the MLB.

"I never had the chance to play with a lot of superstars like the way the Dodgers have right now," Hernandez said. "You mentioned the Jays back in 2021 but I don't think that lineup had that many great players but the Dodgers have like some extra players.

"Players that I am gonna learn from and I am really excited to play in the same field in the same lineup with Mookie, Freeman, Muncy, Smith, Ohtani and also Yamamoto in pitching."

Expand Tweet

Teoscar Hernandez's 2023 season

The Toronto Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 16, 2022, for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. The former All-Star's slash line dwindled with the Mariners as compared to his stint with the Blue Jays.

In 2023, Hernandez slashed .258/.305/.435 in 678 plate appearances, including 26 homers and 93 RBIs. Moreover, his 105 wRC+ was well below his 133 wRC+ from 2020–22.

With a star-studded lineup, Hernandez will have a good opportunity to lift up his career.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.