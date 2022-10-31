New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter lives happily in Miami with his wife Hannah Jeter and three daughters. Hannah, a supermodel, got candid with the Editorialist in 2021 and spoke about her beautiful journey post-marriage away from the busy New York life.

“I never thought I would love [Miami] so much.”

Jeter also once spoke about the disadvantages of living in the Big Apple in 2011 with Esquire.

"Don't get me wrong, it's not like I didn't go out and have fun. But there's been a lot of players that come to New York and get caught up in the lifestyle, and before you know it, they're sent away to another team because it affected their performance.”

In a 2014 interview, Jeter spoke to NBC News about starting a family.

“I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.”

The couple met in 2012 at a New York club through close friends.

Derek and Hannah Jeter married in 2016.

In 2015, the duo got engaged and tied the knot the following year. At Meadowwood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, the couple said their vows in a private ceremony. In the years that followed, they had three daughters: Bella in 2017, Story in 2018, and Rose in 2021.

Jeter spent 20 years as a player in Major League Baseball. In January 2020, he was admitted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter Ceremony

In his address in Cooperstown, Jeter honored the women in his life, saying:

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify. I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

Under Jeter's direction, the Yankees have won five World Series games. He received 396 out of 397 votes prior to being inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight." – Derek Jeter

Hannah is a supermodel who rose to fame by getting featured on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

