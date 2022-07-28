"I never wanna hear you say a word about my first pitch" - NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry gets roasted by former teammate after comical first pitch in Oakland

NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry was roasted online by former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson after his embarrassing first pitch at the Oakland Athletics game. Fans in attendance may have expected better from the sharp shooter, who is an eight-time All-Star and four-time NBA Champion. Apparently, pitching is one of the few skills Curry does not excel in.

Juan Toscano-Anderson was quick to call out Curry's shambolic honorary first pitch during Wednesday's game.

"Juan T isn't going to let Steph forget it" - Warriors on NBCS

The Warriors are known to be a close-knit group of players and regularly roast each other online and in social settings. At the recent ESPY Awards hosted by Curry, the Warriors point guard and Draymond Green went back and forth. The comical exchange led to Curry calling security and ejecting his teammate from the ceremony. Obviously, that was part of the routine.

"I never wanna hear you say a word about my first pitch," added Toscano-Anderson

Although Toscano-Anderson was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Warrior was not going to miss this opportunity to get revenge on Steph.

Stephen Curry won his fourth NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP in June

Stephen Curry reacts to a three-pointer in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Toscano-Anderson's message was in response to Steph's earlier tweet back in August 2021. The Mexican-American forward had himself been invited to the Coliseum in Oakland to throw out the first pitch. Compared to Curry on the mound, Toscano-Anderson looked like Nolan Ryan in his prime.

"I’m taking that straight over the left field wall with the meanest bat flip you’ve ever seen. Bautista style" - Stephen Curry

The Oakland Athletics went on to win the game 4-2 over the Houston Astros. Even with the win, the A's have the second-worst record in the majors. They are 38-63 and in need of new recruitment. Curry, however, is not the answer to their problems. It may be a better idea for the Davidson College graduate to stick to basketball.

One positive to come out of Wednesday is that it proves the man does have flaws. Steph Curry, ladies and gentlemen, is human after all.

