“I am now a Texas Rangers fan” - Astros fans react after losing against a minor league team at home

On Monday, the Houston Astros lost an exhibition game, 3-1 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Minute Maid Park. The Space Cowboys are a Triple-A level team affiliated with the Astros.

In a recent tweet by the Houston Astros on X/Twitter sharing the game’s result, fans made several comments about the team’s loss to their minor league affiliate.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many fans ridiculed the franchise’s loss while others expressed their disappointment:

“You lost to a minor league team?!” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

“I am now a Texas Rangers fan,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Have some shame,” one comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“Goodbye after being an astros fan for more than 45 years, I can finally say that I can no longer go on after this disastrous loss. I will be taking my talents to the Texas Rangers. Thanks for nothing,” a person wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Are yall serious right now. Yall really think the Astros are done because they lost a spring training game?” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Others comments soon followed on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Houston Astros will play their second exhibition game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

On March 28, the Astros have their Opening Day game against the New York Yankees. The franchise is still busy reducing the number of players on their roster.

Jake Meyers returns to Astros lineup against Space Cowboys

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers made his return to the field on Monday, two days after taking a pitch off his left hand in a Spring Training game against the New York Mets.

Meyers didn’t get any hits, going 0-for-2 against the Triple-A Sugar Land. Despite not performing well, he was still happy to be able to swing the bat.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada shared his thoughts on Meyers’ progress, saying (via MLB.com):

“He looks good. His at-bats throughout spring have been solid. I think he’s a different guy from what we saw last year. I’m very pleased with where he’s at right now.”

The Astros beat the Mets, 13-5 despite Meyers leaving the game midway. Last season, Meyers had 309 at-bats, scored 42 runs and recorded 33 RBIs with five stolen bases.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.