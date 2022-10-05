"I object to like J.Lo and Shakira showing their v** at the Super Bowl” - Ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly criticizes J.Lo and Shakira for their choice of revealing outfits at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, aka J.Lo, wore revealing attire during their performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami in February 2020. The megastars' choice of attire did not sit well with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

"That was incredible, @jlo+@shakira!#PepsiHalftime #SBLIV SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE http://NFL.com/SuperBowlLive" - NFL

While discussing women embracing their bodies, Kelly on her podcast said:

“I object to like J.Lo and Shakira showing their vag at the Super Bowl. Like I don’t want that.”

Speaking to her guest, comedian Bridget Phetasy, Kelly said:

“It’s gotta be situation appropriate. But I don’t really object to just women embracing their bodies or showing up their bodies like the pictures.”

About J.Lo’s outfits at the show, one user tweeted:

TurtlePower98 @sstaedtler98 @TyJohnsonNews Not appropriate for kids at a Super Bowl halftime show. Just J Lo's outfits in general @TyJohnsonNews Not appropriate for kids at a Super Bowl halftime show. Just J Lo's outfits in general

"Not appropriate for kids at a Super Bowl halftime show. Just J Lo's outfits in general" – TurtlePower98

J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend, also slammed the NFL for making her co-headline the show with Shakira.

Lopez revealed in her Netflix documentary "Halftime" that she was concerned she wouldn't have enough time between her and Shakira's performances to have an impactful show.

J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina, said:

"Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

MLB legend Rodriguez attended the performance, proudly showing support for his then-girlfriend.

J.Lo and Shakira’s outstanding performances at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira kicked off the evening with renditions of her famous hits like "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever," and "Hips Don't Lie." The singer radiated beauty in a stunning crimson outfit.

With "Jenny from the Block," Lopez took the stage. She then provided steamy performances of a medley of her songs, including "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Waiting For Tonight," and "On the Floor."

Before joining Lopez on stage to sing "Waka Waka" and "Let's Get Loud," Shakira quickly changed into a new gold outfuit. Lopez's daughter Emme joined her mother for a quick duet as well.

Lopez and A-Rod started dating in 2017 and finally split in 2021.

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Lopez is now married to actor Ben Affleck, and Rodriguez is reportedly single. His relationship with fitness model Kathryne Padgett recently ended.

