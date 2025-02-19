"I didn't have this pitch in 2016" - Ex-Dodgers star Trevor Bauer showcases arsenal in at-bat challenge

Trevor Bauer has seen his secondary career as a social media influencer take off thanks to his fun videos that feature a variety of baseball related challenges. The former Cy Young Award winner has ammassed over 1 million followers across all of his social media platforms and has been a consistent content creator for several years now.

One of the most popular segments that Trevor Bauer participates in on his social media accounts is when he challenges fellow influencers or baseball players to at-bats. Bauer has featured a number of quality special guests to take part in the at-bat challenges, including feelow baseball personality Eric Sim, known better as the King of JUCO, and Los Angeles Angels prospect Christian Moore.

In his latest video, Bauer brought in Regis University slugger Matthew Gahan. The six-foot catcher took on the former Los Angeles Dodgers star in an entertaining battle, which involved plenty of trash-talk.

"He's begging for the fastball but he doesn't know what's coming next," Bauer said before recording a strike with a changeup.

Trevor Bauer managed to induce two foul balls from Gahan, using a mix of both the changeup and fastball. This smack talk between the two picked up with Gahan calling out Bauer for losing in the 2016 World Series when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians).

"That's soft Trev. Come on dude, this is like 2016 losing the World Series Bauer," Gahan said.

"Whoa, ok. This is like 2016 Bauer but I didn't have this pitch in 2016," Trevor replied before throwing a massive sweeping offspeed pitch that tailed outside of the zone.

Things kicked up a notch when Matthew Gahan called his shot on the next pitch. The young star was seemingly trying to earn a date with Kristen Arias of the Momentum content team. With added motivation, Gahan geared up to launch one off Trevor Bauer.

"She'll change her mind when I go yard," Gahan said.

Unfortunately for Gahan, the young catcher was caught looking, watching the third strike of the at-bat go straight down the middle, giving the victory to Bauer. While fouling off two pitches from a former MLB All-Star is impressive, it remains to be seen if he will ever get that date.

Trevor Bauer will be taking his talent back to Japan next season

After some speculation, Trevor Bauer was seemingly unable to drum up much interest from MLB clubs despite a strong showing in the Mexican League last season. As a result, Trevor Bauer remained a high-profile free agent for clubs across the globe. The former All-Star opted to make his return to Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Bauer was solid the last time he pitched in Japan, posting a solid 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA over 130.1 innings of work in the Japan Central League. At 34-years-old, there is a realistic chance that he may never receive another shot in Major League Baseball, however, another strong season in NPB could help spark interest from MLB clubs.

